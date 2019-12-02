Badminton: Singapore's men lose to Malaysia, retain bronze at SEA Games

MANILA: Singapore bagged another bronze on Monday (Dec 2) after losing to Malaysia in the men's badminton team semi-finals at the 30th SEA Games.



Team Singapore retained the joint bronze they won in 2017 after falling 3-0 to Malaysia, having lost two singles and a doubles match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Manila's Muntinlupa Sports Complex, Loh Kean Yew lost to Lee Zii Jia 21-18, 21-12 in the first match of the semi-final.

Doubles Terry Hee Yong Kai and Loh Kean Hean won their first game against Aaron Chia Teng Fong and Soh Wooi Yik, but conceded their next two to lose the match 22-20, 13-21, 16-21.

Joel Koh Jia Wei then lost to Soong Joo Ven after managing to win just the first game out of three. Koh succumbed 21-14, 8-21, 16-21.



Earlier, the women's team took home bronze after Indonesia defeated them 3-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia will face Indonesia at the men's team final on Wednesday, after the latter beat Thailand 3-0.

Team Singapore has sent its biggest away contingent to the SEA Games this year, with 666 athletes from 48 sports.

In 2017, Team Singapore’s contingent of 560 athletes in Kuala Lumpur won 58 gold, 59 silver and 71 bronze medals.

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.

