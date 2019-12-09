Billiards: Singapore's Peter Gilchrist retains SEA Games gold

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist won the English Billiards singles competition at the SEA Games on Monday (Dec 9), defending his 10-year winning streak.

The Singaporean has won every gold in this event since the 2009 SEA Games and claimed his latest victory with a 3-0 triumph over Nay Thway Oo of Myanmar.

At the last SEA Games in 2017, Gilchrist defeated Myanmar's Chit Ko Ko 3-0.

Gilchrist claimed his sixth world title in October after beating India’s Sourav Kothari in the World Billiards Championship in Australia.

