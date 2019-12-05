SEA Games debutant wins Singapore's second silat gold

MANILA: Singapore's Muhammad Hazim secured the country's second gold medal in silat on Thursday (Dec 5) at the SEA Games in the Philippines.

The 18-year-old beat Vietnam's Nguyen Dinh Tuan 4-1 in the Tanding Class B men's final to clinch it for Singapore at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Centre.



On Wednesday, the SEA Games debutant beat his Indonesian semi-final opponent Limonu Hidayat by the same margin.





Hazim's triumph brought Singapore's gold haul to 19 at the games.



Earlier this week, Singapore won the team event when Hamillatu Arash Juffrie, Nujaid Hasif Zainal Abidin and Muhammad Nazrul Mohd Kamal came out tops in the artistic men's regu (team) finals.



