SEA Games: Singapore win silat gold in artistic team event

MANILA: Singapore's silat exponents won gold at the 30th SEA Games on Monday (Dec 2).

The team of Hamillatu Arash Juffrie, Nujaid Hasif Zainal Abidin and Muhammad Nazrul Mohd Kamal came out tops in the artistic men's regu (team) finals.

The trio chalked a score of 466 to finish winners out of seven competing countries.

The gold is Singapore's fourth at the Games.





