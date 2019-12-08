Singapore win historic softball SEA Games gold

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Singapore men’s softball team clinched a historic gold medal on Sunday (Dec 8) after they upset hosts Philippines 6-1 in the final at The Villages.

This is the first gold medal won by a Singapore softball team at the SEA Games. The best ever finish for the nation at the Games was a silver clinched by the women’s team in 2007.

The Singapore men’s and women’s teams finished with a bronze medal in 2015, while the Singapore men’s team also bagged bronze in 2011.

The men’s team had faced Philippines twice in the tournament - first losing 0-8 to them in the round robin before beating them in the semi-finals 4-3 to secure an automatic spot to the finals.

But due to the page system format of the tournament, Philippines then beat Indonesia 9-0 to set up a finals clash with Singapore.

This is Singapore’s 37th gold at the 30th SEA Games.

