Singapore women’s floorball team retain SEA Games title

MANILA: Singapore women’s floorball team retained their SEA Games title on Sunday (Dec 1) after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Thailand in the final.

Despite trailing 2-1 at the end of the first half, team Singapore rallied to win the gold at the University of Philippines College of Human Kinetics gym courtesy of goals from Amanda Yeap and Jerelee Ong.

The last time floorball featured at the Games was in 2015, when Singapore swept gold in the men’s and women’s events, with the women edging Thailand on penalties in the final.

The men’s floorball team will be in action against Thailand later today.

The women's win takes Singapore’s gold medal tally at the 30th SEA Games to two after Wushu exponent Yong Yi Xiang won Singapore’s first gold medal in the men’s changquan finals earlier in the day.

