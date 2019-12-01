Singapore women’s floorball team retain SEA Games title

MANILA: Singapore women’s floorball team retained their SEA Games title on Sunday (Dec 1) after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Thailand in the final.

Despite trailing 2-1 at the end of the first half, team Singapore rallied to win the gold at the University of Philippines College of Human Kinetics gym courtesy of goals from Amanda Yeap and Jerelee Ong.

Speaking to CNA, coach Louise Khng credited her team’s mental strength to be able to claw back into the game against a competitive Thailand side.

“The girls really had the resilience to make a comeback from two goals down and eventually we broke through and found the back of the net,” Khng said.

“The girls really had a lot of mental strength and we worked well together as a team by giving a lot of encouragement to each other.”

The last time floorball featured at the Games was in 2015, when Singapore swept gold in the men’s and women’s events, with the women edging Thailand on penalties in the final.

But the team was more focused on the “process” rather than the result, which meant less pressure, said Khng.

“We weren’t very focused on the result itself or what would the outcome be,” she explained.

“We were very much focused on the process, period by period ... I always tell the players that the process of it’s done properly, following the game-plan, the results will eventually come.”

The men’s floorball team will be in action against Thailand later today.

The women's win takes Singapore’s gold medal tally at the 30th SEA Games to two after Wushu exponent Yong Yi Xiang won Singapore’s first gold medal in the men’s changquan finals earlier in the day.

