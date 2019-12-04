Swimming: Quah Jing Wen wins Singapore's first gold in the pool with SEA Games record time

CLARK: Quah Jing Wen won Singapore’s first gold medal in the pool at the 30th SEA Games after she claimed victory in a new Games record in the women’s 200m butterfly at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Quah’s timing of 2:10.97 means she fended off stiff competition of Philippines’ Remedy Rule to defend her 2017 title.

She also broke Le Nguyen Thi My Thao's 2015 Games record of 2:11.12 in the 2015 Games.

The current Singapore national record, set by Quah in August this year, stands at 2:10:26.

