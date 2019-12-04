Swimming: Quah Jing Wen wins Singapore's first gold in the pool with SEA Games record time

Quah Jing Wen in action in the 200m butterfly final at the 30th SEA Games. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)
By Matthew Mohan @MatthewMohanCNA
CLARK: Quah Jing Wen won Singapore’s first gold medal in the pool at the 30th SEA Games after she claimed victory in a new Games record in the women’s 200m butterfly at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Quah’s timing of 2:10.97 means she fended off stiff competition of Philippines’ Remedy Rule to defend her 2017 title. 

She also broke Nguyen Thi Anh Vien's 2015 Games record of 2:11.12 in the 2015 Games.

The current Singapore national record, set by Quah in August this year, stands at 2:10:26.

Later in the evening, Jing Wen's older brother Quah Zheng Wen also cracked the SEA Games record when he posted a blistering 53.79 for the 100m backstroke, qualifying for next year's Olympics in the process. 

It was also a national record for Zheng Wen.

