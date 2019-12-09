Singapore swimmers set new SEA Games record in 50m freestyle heats

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Singapore swimmers Jonathan Tan and Teong Tzen Wei both clocked the same time (22.46) in the men's 50m freestyle heats to set a joint-new SEA Games record on Monday (Dec 9).

Swimming in two different heats, both of them managed to eclipse the 22.47 set by Joseph Schooling at the 2015 Games in Singapore.



This also means that Teong, the defending champion in the event, equals the national record set by Tan earlier this year.

Tan, 17, and Teong, 22, have qualified for the finals of the event, slated to be held later tonight.

Singapore’s swimmers have clinched a total of 18 golds so far in the competition.



