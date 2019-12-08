SEA Games: Schooling ready to make ‘big changes’, still time to get fit for Olympics, says coach

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Having qualified for the Olympics in his pet event, there is still time for Joseph Schooling to get ‘trim and fit’ before Tokyo 2020, said national training centre head coach Gary Tan on Saturday (Dec 7).

Speaking to reporters, Tan said that Schooling was prepared to make “big changes”.

“There is some recognition of things that he needs to change, the lifestyle part of it, especially getting a bit more trim and getting him to work towards getting fitter as well,” said Tan.

“The team’s in place to get him there and the first thing first was really to get him qualified for Olympics.

”We’re seven months out for Olympics, we’ve got time to get him trim and fit, and I know that he’s ready to make those big changes as well.”

Schooling has won one individual gold in the 100m butterfly at the Games, clocking a time of 51.84.

He is the current Olympic record holder with a time of 50.39.

Schooling is also the defending champion in the event and Games record holder with his timing of 51.38 set at the 2017 SEA Games.

Earlier in the competition, Schooling was upset by compatriot Teong Tzen Wei in the 50m butterfly and had to settle for silver.



