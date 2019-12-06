'We’re just trying to follow his example': Quah Zheng Wen sets standard at SEA Games, earns Schooling's praise

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: A packed schedule of racing did not stop swimmer Quah Zheng Wen from shining for Singapore in the pool on Friday (Dec 6) as he won two gold medals, set two new SEA Games records, clocked a personal best and clinched Olympic qualification at the New Clark City Aquatics Complex.





The 23-year-old began his night by stretching compatriot Joseph Schooling all the way in the 100m butterfly, clinching a silver.

His time of 51.87 was a personal best and meant Quah would also make the cut for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in that event.

Then it was back to the pool for the 200m backstroke, which Quah comfortably won in a Games record time of 2:00.06.

Quah did not even have the time to receive his gold for the backstroke because he had to return to the pool, teaming up with Schooling, Jonathan Tan and Darren Chua to win the 4x100m freestyle relay in another Games record time.

“I think we got up and swam our best,” said Quah of the relay team.

“It’s always fun racing with these guys. It’s a really solid team, we’ve raced together at the world (championships) and I think that every time you step up and race as a team, you get better and better.”



Quah has four golds to his name in the Philippines, having already smashed two Games records on Wednesday, winning the 100m backstroke and also being part of the quartet that won gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

His timing for the 100m backstroke (53.79) was also a national record and meant he qualified for next year's Olympics in that event.

“For him to come up and step up for three events tonight and do best times - back to back in the space of one hour and ten, that’s pretty darn impressive,” teammate Schooling said of Quah.

Added Schooling: “Kudos to him, he’s been having the best meet of all of us so far and we’re just trying to follow his example.”

In the women's 50m breaststroke final, Christie May Chue set a personal best and won a bronze medal.



