Swimming: Four SEA Games records for Quah siblings, four golds for Singapore on day one of competition

CLARK: The Quah siblings made it a day to remember in the pool, setting four SEA Games records as Singapore won four golds at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Youngster Jing Wen got Singapore off to a solid start as she claimed victory in a new Games record in the women’s 200m butterfly with a timing of 2:10.97. The victory meant she also defended her 2017 title.

Wednesday marked the first day of competition for Singapore’s swimmers who will be looking to build on their stellar showing at the 2017 Games where they clinched 19 gold medals.



Later in the evening, Jing Wen's older brother Quah Zheng Wen also cracked the SEA Games record when he posted a blistering 53.79 for the 100m backstroke, qualifying for next year's Olympics in the process.

It was also a national record for Zheng Wen.

Ting Wen had lowered her precious Games record earlier this morning and she cracked it once again in the 100m freestyle, this time shaving off 0.01 to clock 54.74.

Quah Ting Wen with her gold medal for the 100m freestyle event at the 30th SEA Games. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Zheng Wen, Joseph Schooling, Jonathan Tan and Darren Chua rounded off an excellent night for Singapore as they led from start to finish to win gold in the 4x200 freestyle relay.

The timing of 7:17.88 was new Games record.



