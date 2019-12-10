Table tennis: Double joy for Singapore as Lin Ye, Koen Pang take singles golds

MANILA: Singapore took gold in the men's and women's table tennis singles events at the SEA Games on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Both finals at the Subic Bay Exhibition Centre were all-Singapore affairs with Lin Ye, 23, and Koen Pang, 17, coming out top in their matches.

Lin Ye faced defending champion Feng in the women's final, but the latter had to retire through injury in the second game after winning the first 11-6.

Feng's retirement gave Lin her first SEA Games gold.

Koen Pang plays a shot to his opponent, Clarence Chew, in the men's singles table tennis final. (Photo: SNOC)

Later in the afternoon, Koen Pang defeated Clarence Chew in straight games, winning 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 and 12-10.

Pang, who is the world no 1 in the under-18 category, is Singapore's first local-born SEA Games singles champion in table tennis.

