Table Tennis: Singapore crash out in women's doubles semi-finals at SEA Games

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Thailand will be guaranteed of the SEA Games gold medal in the table tennis women’s doubles after both Singapore pairs suffered losses in the semi-finals on Saturday (Dec 7).

At the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center, Singapore’s Feng Tianwei and Lin Ye fell 3-2 to Thailand’s Komwong Nanthana and Sawettabut Jinnipa, while Goi Rui Xuan and Wong Xin Ru also lost 3-2 to Paranang Orawan and Sawettabut Suthasini.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defeats mean Singapore will not retain their title won at the 2017 Games where Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu won gold. Silver in 2017 went to Singapore’s Lin Ye and Zhou Yihan.

The event was also won by Singapore in 2015.

Both Singapore pairs will pick up the joint-bronze.

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.



Advertisement