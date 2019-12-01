Triathlon: Philippines win first gold at 30th SEA Games

MANILA: Triathlete John Chicano has clinched the first gold at the 30th SEA Games for the Philippines after winning the triathlon at Subic Bay on Sunday (Dec 1).

In a one-two finish, hosts Philippines took gold and silver through Chicano and Andrew Remolino respectively. Chicano clocked a timing of 1:53:26.

Indonesia’s Muhammad Firman finished third, while Singapore’s Clement Chow took fourth.

Chicano finished with a silver in the last edition of the Games held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The triathlon event, which consists of a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km cycle and 10km run, is the first medal event at the Games.

This year's SEA Games will take place in the cities of Clark, Manila and Subic from Nov 30 to Dec 11. There will be a total of 530 events contested in the games.

