Underwater hockey: Double gold for Singapore as men’s and women’s teams beat host Philippines

CLARK: The Singapore men’s and women’s underwater hockey teams both won gold at the 30th SEA Games over the Philippines on Wednesday (Dec 4) at the Vermoza Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

In the 4x4 events, the men's team beat the Philippines 5-0 while the women's competition ended with a score of 4-2.



A 3-0 lead in the first half for the men's final was enough to put Singapore in a commanding position to claim the victory and they sealed the win with two goals after the break.

Players from the Singapore men's underwater hockey team. (Photo: SNOC)

The women’s 4X4 finals was slightly closer with the Philippines threatening to mount a comeback with two late goals. But Singapore held on.

Singapore's golds are its first-ever SEA Games medals for the sport, which is debuting at the 2019 SEA Games.

Singapore has now struck gold thrice on Wednesday, following a victory in the lawn bowls women's triples final.

The underwater hockey victories takes Singapore’s total gold medal tally into double digits (11).

An action-packed Tuesday saw bowler New Hui Fen, fencer Amita Berthier, skater Cheyenne Goh and Chess exponent Gong Qianyun all triumphant.

