Underwater hockey: Clean sweep for Singapore as they win SEA Games gold again

CLARK, Philippines: Singapore’s underwater hockey teams have won all four golds on offer in the sport at the 30th SEA Games after the women’s and men’s teams both emerged victorious in the 6x6 finals on Thursday (Dec 5).

At the Vermoza Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, the women’s team beat hosts Philippines 3-0 before the men’s team added a victory of their own later in the afternoon, triumphing 4-3 over Indonesia.

In 4x4 events on Wednesday, both teams beat the Philippines in the final - the men winning 5-0 while the women's competition ended with a score of 4-2.

The double gold brings Singapore’s gold medal tally up to 21, after Muhammad Hazim secured a gold in Silat.

The 18-year-old beat Vietnam's Nguyen Dinh Tuan 4-1 in the Tanding Class B men's final at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Centre.

