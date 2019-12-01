Water polo: First medal for Singapore at the 30th SEA Games as women’s team wins silver

MANILA: Singapore’s women’s water polo team won the country’s first medal at the 2019 SEA Games, by finishing with silver on Sunday (Dec 1).

Thailand clinched the gold while the Philippines took bronze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In their final double round robin match against the Philippines, Singapore won 13-6 after recovering from being a point down in the first quarter at the New Clark Aquatics Centre.

Singapore beat the Philippines 13-6 in their final women's water polo match at the 2019 SEA Games on Sunday Dec 1, 2019. (Photo: SNOC)

Singapore lost to Thailand 20-2 on Friday, after the Thais had beaten the hosts 32-5 a day earlier.

In the first round of matches, Singapore was beaten by the Thais 19-5 and secured victory against the Philippines 18-9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the men's event on Sunday evening, Singapore play Thailand while the Philippines face Malaysia.

The results will decide second and third place after Indonesia secured gold, bringing Singapore's 54-year stranglehold on the men's water polo competition to an end.

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.