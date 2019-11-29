Water polo: Indonesia men's team beats Malaysia, ends Singapore's gold streak at the SEA Games

MANILA: The Indonesia men's water polo team beat Malaysia at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines, ending Singapore's gold streak at 27 consecutive editions of the SEA Games.

Indonesia's 14-7 win against Malaysia - its final match in the group – left them with 7 points at the top of the table beyond Singapore’s reach.

The match between Indonesia and Malaysia was largely dominated by Indonesia in the first quarter with 4-0, increasing their lead with the score at 7-2 the end of the second quarter.

The second half ended with Indonesia doubling their score from the first, despite Malaysia's attempts to strike back for a final score of 14-7.

Singapore stand third in table with 2 points with two matches left to play. Even if Singapore win their remaining matches, they would fall short of Indonesia’s 7 points

On Thursday, Singapore saw its first loss in SEA Games history to Indonesia when they were beaten 7-5.

In its first match of the Sea Games, Singapore beat Malaysia 17-5.

