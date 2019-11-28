Water polo: Singapore men's team suffers first loss in SEA Games history in Indonesia defeat

MANILA: The Singapore men’s water polo team have won gold for 27 consecutive editions of the SEA Games but that winning streak is now under threat after a loss to Indonesia on Thursday (Nov 28).



A 7-5 defeat to Indonesia at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines is the men's team's first loss in SEA Games history.

It also means that the gold medal is now the Indonesians’ to lose.

Indonesia top the group with five points following two wins and a draw, while Singapore is second on two points with one win and a loss.

Should the Indonesians win their last fixture against Malaysia, Singapore would be out of the running for gold.

Singapore, which has two games left to play, beat Malaysia 17-5 in their last fixture.



The Singapore water polo team reacting to the game on Nov 28, 2019. (Photo: SNOC)

Singapore fans watch the game at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre on Nov 28, 2019. (Photo: SNOC)

Singapore were held to a 4-4 draw by Indonesia in the last edition of the Games but a 17-4 victory over Malaysia in the final game meant they kept their streak going.

