Water polo: Singapore men's team claim bronze after Thailand victory

The men's water polo team won bronze at the SEA Games on Dec 1, 2019. (Photo: Andy Chua/SNOC)
By Ainslee Asokan
SINGAPORE: Singapore men's water polo team claimed bronze after beating Thailand 14-7 on Sunday (Dec 1) at the 30th SEA Games. 

Indonesia had won the gold medal on Friday after Singapore drew 6-6 with host country Philippines. The Indonesians had won 14-7 against Malaysia earlier that day to take top spot in the five-team round-robin competition.

Singapore suffered its first defeat in SEA Games history on Thursday, losing to eventual champions Indonesia 5-7. 

The results ended Singapore's 54-year stranglehold on the competition.

Source: CNA/aa

