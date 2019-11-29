Water polo: Singapore men's team draw with Philippines, result secures gold for Indonesia

MANILA: In a closely fought match, the Singapore men's water polo team drew with SEA Games hosts Philippines 6-6 at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre on Friday (Nov 29).

The result ensured that Indonesia will be crowned the men's water polo champions of the 2019 SEA Games, breaking Singapore's gold streak that stretched for 27 consecutive editions.

The Philippines dominated the first half of the game, with Singapore trailing behind 2-4 by the end of the second quarter.

Singapore recovered in the second half with two points across the third and fourth quarters, but the Philippines pulled it back to level at 6-6.



The men's water polo game between Singapore and Philippines at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre on Nov 28, 2019. (Photo: SNOC)

Singapore Swimming Association vice-president (water polo) Dominic Soh said that the other countries have engaged experts in water polo to develop their teams.



"This is the only time in history we’ve lost in the SEA games. We hope that the legacy now becomes one where it encourages all teams in Southeast Asia, including our neighbours to want to do better and raise the level of our water polo games in ASEAN," he added.



Earlier on Friday, the Indonesia men's water polo team beat Malaysia, leaving them with 7 points at the top of the table.



The Philippines are second and Singapore stand third in the table with 4 and 3 points respectively, each with one match left to play.



The final match could decide the silver and bronze winners, Singapore face Thailand on Sunday while the Philippines face Malaysia.

On Thursday, Singapore saw its first loss in SEA Games history to Indonesia when they were beaten 7-5.

In its first match of the SEA Games, Singapore beat Malaysia 17-5.

