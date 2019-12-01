Wushu: Yong Yi Xiang clinches first gold for Singapore at 30th SEA Games

MANILA: Wushu exponent Yong Yi Xiang won Singapore’s first gold medal at the 30th SEA Games in the men’s changquan finals on Sunday (Dec 1).

Yong scored a total of 9.70.

Team Singapore has sent its biggest away contingent to the SEA Games this year, with 666 athletes from 48 sports.

In 2017, Team Singapore’s contingent of 560 athletes in Kuala Lumpur won 58 gold, 59 silver and 71 bronze medals.

