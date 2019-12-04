SEA Games: Singapore's Cheyenne Goh wins her 2nd speed skating gold

MANILA: Cheyenne Goh took home her second gold medal of the 30th SEA Games after winning her 1,000m short track speed skating event on Wednesday (Dec 4).

This follows her win on Tuesday in the 500m event in the same category.

Goh, 20, clocked a time of 1:39.272 at the SM Megamall to finish first in a field of nine competitors.



Compatriot Soo Kar Weng placed fifth in the event.

A bronze medalist at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur, Goh’s win means Singapore’s ice skating contingent has three golds at this Games after figure skater Chloe Ing’s win on Sunday.

This was Singapore 12th gold at these Games, and the fourth of the day after two golds in underwater hockey and another for lawn bowls.



Singapore added a 13th gold medal when fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman won the epee final.

