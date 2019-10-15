Football: Singapore handed tough draw for SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore was handed a tough draw for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games men's football tournament on Tuesday (Oct 15).

The Young Lions, who have never won SEA Games gold, were drawn with defending champions Thailand and regional heavyweights Indonesia and Vietnam in Group B. Brunei and Laos are the other teams in the group.



In Group A, hosts Philippines were drawn with Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor Leste.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.

The 30th SEA Games, which will be held at various locations across the Philippines, will run from Nov 30 to Dec 11.



The football competition is an age-group tournament comprising Under-22 teams, which can field two overage players.

Singapore last won a medal at the SEA Games in 2013, when it won bronze in Myanmar. It failed to progress from the group stages at the last two SEA Games.

Commenting on the results of the draw, Under-22 national team head coach Fandi Ahmad said: “We have a tough group for the SEA Games. Thailand and Vietnam have both qualified for the AFC Under-23 Championship next year.

"This will be a good motivation for us, playing against the best teams in ASEAN and we will be mentally and physically prepared for this tough fight ahead.”





