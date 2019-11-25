Netball: Singapore cruise past host Philippines in SEA Games opener

LAGUNA: The Singapore netball team’s hunt for a gold medal began with a strong start on Monday (Nov 25) after they hammered host Philippines 80-28 in their opening game at the 30th SEA Games.

There was little in the way of vocal support for Singapore at the Santa Rosa Laguna multi-purpose sports complex, but it didn’t matter as the Singaporeans raced to a 21-6 lead in the opening quarter.

The hosts were loudly urged on by an enthusiastic crowd, many of whom were armed with colourful pom-poms, but the Singapore side kept the cheers to a minimum as they stretched their lead to 43-15 in the second quarter.

Exceptional defence from Natalie Milicich’s side meant they kept the home team to just five points in the third, before closing out the game.

At the last edition of the Games, Singapore beat Philippines 91-22, but missed out on gold after losing to host and Causeway rivals Malaysia 65-41 in the finals.

Singapore will face Brunei next on Wednesday.

