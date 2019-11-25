Team Singapore working with SEA Games organisers to resolve 'teething problems': Delegation head

MANILA: Singapore’s athletes and officials have encountered “teething problems” at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines and will work with local organisers to resolve these issues, said its delegation head on Monday (Nov 25).

In a statement to the media, Singapore’s chef de mission Juliana Seow said: "Our athletes and officials encountered some teething problems, and we have been working with local organisers to resolve them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added that it is "natural" to have some issues at the start of a major Games.

"What's more important is to work with the organisers to address and resolve them, so that our athletes and officials can compete in a conducive environment," Ms Seow said.

"We appreciate the efforts and hospitality of the Philippine organisers and volunteers in taking care of us and doing their best as hosts, and look forward to an exciting 2019 SEA Games."

The statement follows a meeting held by the organisers between the chefs de mission of the countries participating at the Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team Singapore’s netballers in a group huddle before their match against the Philippines on Nov 25, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Some of the issues that Team Singapore’s netball and football teams - who arrived before the opening ceremony for their group stage matches - faced include cold food, a lack of food as well as a shortage of halal options at their hotels.

Ms Seow said the catering and accommodation situations have improved since Monday and that there has been no “adverse feedback” from Singapore's athletes and officials.

On Sunday, the organisers apologised after some arriving athletes were left stranded for hours at the airport or were driven to the wrong hotel, a logistical snafu that drew criticism just days before the competition starts.