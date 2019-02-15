3 former national athletes to lead Team Singapore at 2019 SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Team Singapore will be led by former athletes Juliana Seow, Valerie Teo and Chung Pei Ming at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, said the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Friday (Feb 15).

The three athletes were appointed by SNOC, said the sports organisation in a news release.

Seow, a former national fencer, will be making her chef de mission debut at the upcoming SEA Games and will be assisted by Teo and Chung.

Teo, a bowler, and Chung, a sailor, have represented Singapore at previous Asian and SEA Games.

On the appointments, SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan said: “We have received positive feedback from the athletes and officials on the appointments of former athletes as chefs de mission at recent major Games. We are glad that they all played a positive role in the team."

Seow, who is the president of national fencing body Fencing Singapore, said that it is her "tremendous privilege" to represent Singapore at the upcoming SEA Games.

Teo, who is vice-president of the Singapore Bowling Federation, a medical doctor, and Asian Games and SEA Games medalist, will use her various experiences to support Singapore's athletes.

"I am looking forward to this opportunity to ... provide utmost support to our Team Singapore athletes and create a conducive environment for them to perform at their very best," the former Sportsgirl of the Year said.

Chung, who will be taking on the role as assistant chef de mission for the first time, also noted his excitement.

“When I was a competitive athlete, the ethos and spirit of the sailing team motivated me to think and act beyond myself. I hope to share my experiences with the Singapore contingent, and look forward to supporting the team to the best of my abilities," he said.

Seow noted that the trio will work together to provide support to the athletes.

"While it is going to be challenging logistically, Valerie and Pei Ming will work tirelessly with me and the secretariat to provide invaluable support to the athletes. They are backed by their own experiences as high-performance athletes and professional careers to help our athletes," she said.

The 2019 SEA Games will be held in three cities in the Philippines – Manila, Clark and Subic Bay – from Nov 30 to Dec 11.