Seagulls soar as two-goal Connolly humbles Spurs

Teenage striker Aaron Connolly scored twice on his first Premier League start as Brighton & Hove Albion humbled Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to ensure the visitors' nightmare week ended on the worst possible note.

Defeat at the Amex stadium was compounded by a bad injury to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who was stretchered off after falling heavily on his arm in conceding Brighton's third-minute opener to Neal Maupay.

Under no obvious pressure, the Frenchman, who had gifted Southampton a goal last weekend and then conceded seven to Bayern Munich, dropped Pascal Gross's cross straight into the path of the striker who scored from a yard out. In his desperation, Lloris landed badly and was carried off, receiving oxygen.

The keeper's replacement Paulo Gazzaniga was himself beaten on 32 minutes by the 19-year-old Connolly, who reacted to the keeper's parry to score neatly - the eighth goal that Spurs had conceded in 78 minutes of competitive action.

A shellshocked Mauricio Pochettino responded by bringing on Harry Winks at halftime for his £63m (US$77.69 million) summer signing Tanguy Ndombele but Connolly was again on hand with an even better goal on 65 minutes.

This time the Irishman picked up a long ball down the left, easily cut inside Toby Alderweireld on his right foot and curled a shot past Gazzaniga's outstretched hand as Brighton recorded their first win over Spurs since 1983.

