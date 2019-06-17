Second half comeback gives Haiti 2-1 win over Bermuda

REUTERS: Haiti came from behind to beat Gold Cup debutants Bermuda 2-1 in Costa Rica on Sunday with Frantzdy Pierrot the hero thanks to a decisive second-half double.

Dante Leverock put Bermuda 1-0 up in first half stoppage time but Pierrot headed Haiti level nine minutes after the break and then grabbed the winner eight minutes later.

The game was played in Costa Rica’s National Stadium, ahead of the co-hosts' Group B opener against Nicaragua.

It was Bermuda’s first ever match in the Gold Cup and marked the first time the tournament, which was this year expanded from 12 to 16 teams, has embraced a co-hosting method.

The United States is the other hosting nation.

The next round of Group B games take place in Frisco, Texas on Thursday when Costa Rica play Bermuda and Haiti take on Nicaragua.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)