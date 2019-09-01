Second jockey dies in Australia in space of two days

SYDNEY: Australia's horse racing community has been left reeling after the death of a second jockey from a fall within two days.

Melanie Tyndall died after she fell during a race in Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory on Saturday, the Darwin Turf Club said https://darwinturfclub.org.au/media-release-vale-melanie-tyndall in a statement on their website.

The 32-year-old had become unbalanced on her horse when it clipped the heels of another runner. She received immediate medical treatment on the track but died later in hospital.

"On behalf of the NT racing industry, I would like to extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Melanie's family and friends on her passing," Thoroughbred Racing Northern Territory Chief Executive Andrew O'Toole said in the statement.

Tyndall's death follows that of 22-year-old apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge, who died after a fall while riding on sand trails early on Friday near Melbourne.

Racing Victoria abandoned a meeting outside of Melbourne on Friday out of respect for Claridge and her family.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)