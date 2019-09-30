Second-place Palmeiras draw 1-1 away to Inter

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Palmeiras missed a chance to put pressure on Brazil Serie A leaders Flamengo on Sunday when they could only draw 1-1 away to Internacional in Porto Alegre.

Patrick headed home an opener for the home side 27 minutes into the match but Willian volleyed an equaliser for second-placed Palmeiras 13 minutes into the second half.

The result leaves Palmeiras three points behind Flamengo, while Inter fall a place to fifth as Corinthians, who beat Vasco da Gama earlier on Sunday, leapfrogged them into fourth.

Santos are five points behind Palmeiras in third after beating CSA 2-0.

