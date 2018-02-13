Seedorf suffers losing start as Deportivo lose to Betis

REUTERS: Netherlands great Clarence Seedorf got off on the wrong foot in his first game in charge of struggling Deportivo La Coruna as his side lost 1-0 at home to Real Betis in La Liga on Monday.

Betis forward Lorenzo Moron kicked on from his dream debut against Villarreal last weekend by netting the only goal of the game in the 55th minute, his third strike in his second appearance in the Betis first team.

The Spaniard, known as Loren, slid in to meet a low cross and scuffed it into the net off the foot of hapless Depor goalkeeper Ruben Martinez.

Deportivo rallied after going behind and striker Florin Andone hit the post and in added time fired just wide of goal, moments after team mate Celso Borges had come agonisingly close to scoring for the home side.

Boos and whistles rang around the Riazor stadium at full time following Depor's a fourth defeat in six games in 2018. They are 19th in the standings, three points adrift of the safety zone, while Betis climbed to eighth.

Seedorf, a Champions League winner four times as a player, with Ajax Amsterdam, Real Madrid and AC Milan (twice), was the surprise choice last week to succeed the sacked Cristobal Parralo given his limited experience as a manager, having had only brief stints at Milan and Chinese side Shenzhen FC.

However, despite Monday's defeat, the enthusiastic Dutchman felt his Depor side had shown signs of life.

"Right now we have to look at the things that we did well. It was a difficult game because they use the ball very well, but the team always stayed organised, leaving little space for them to create proper chances," Seedorf told reporters.

"The team fought well, we played as a team and this is the path we need to follow. We wanted a different result but there are more games to come and we are convinced this is the way to go. We have already seen a change in energy and attitude."

Betis forward Loren said he was still in dreamland after adding to his brace in the 2-1 win over Villarreal on his debut.

"I'm still dreaming from my debut and it has continued to this week but the most important thing is how my team mates have welcomed me and how well they are working as it's not just about goals," he said.

"We had to suffer a little for the three points today but that makes them taste even better."

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)