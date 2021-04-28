Selby and Wilson march into World Snooker semis

LONDON: Three-time champion Mark Selby and 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson advanced to the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship after completing commanding victories on Wednesday.

England's Selby beat fellow three-time winner Mark Williams 13-3 with a session to spare at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre while Wilson reeled off five frames in a row to seal a 13-8 victory over 2010 champion Neil Robertson.

Resuming their eagerly anticipated quarter-final with a 6-2 lead, Selby reeled off four consecutive frames with the aid of breaks of 96, 58 and 66 before Welshman Williams stopped the rot with a run of 79.

However, two more half-centuries helped Selby claim the three frames he needed to complete a 13-3 victory.

The last quarter-final to end with a session to spare was Selby's 13-3 win over Marco Fu in 2017 on his way to the title and the 37-year-old told the PA news agency: "We'll find out if that's a good omen over the next few days.

"But I feel as though I'm playing as good as back then, if not better at the moment."

England's Wilson had earlier booked his place in the semi-finals with victory over Robertson.

He will face either world number one Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy next, while Selby will play Anthony McGill or Stuart Bingham.

"Last year Judd was tipped to win the event and I managed to beat him, this time Neil was tipped for it and I have knocked him out," said 29-year-old Wilson.

"I believe in what I can do, I can beat anyone on my day. I don't see the point in being in this sport to just turn up for the money and say quarter-finals will do.

"If I lose in the semi-finals I will go away from here annoyed, it wouldn?t be good enough. I want to push on and I believe I can win it."

Australia's Robertson, known as "Thunder", came to Sheffield with high hopes of lifting the trophy after victories in the Tour Championship and the UK Championship.