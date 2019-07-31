Semenya out of World Championships after Swiss court reverses reprieve

Sport

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not defend her 800-metres title at the World Championships in Doha in September after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted the IAAF’s testosterone regulations imposed on her, a spokesman for the athlete said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Diamond League - Doha
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Doha - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - May 3, 2019 South Africa's Caster Semenya wins the women's 800m REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Semenya is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on May 1 that supported the IAAF’s regulations, which say XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) can race in distances from 400m to a mile only if they take medication to reach a reduced testosterone level.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

