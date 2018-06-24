Senegal bring in Badou Ndiaye, Japan unchanged

YEKATERINBURG, Russia: Senegal brought in midfielder Badou Ndiaye in place of Stoke City team mate Mame Biram Diouf while Japan named an unchanged side for Sunday's World Cup Group H match.

The experienced Keisuke Honda and Shinji Okazaki, who both came on as substitutes in Japan's 2-1 wn over Colombia, remain on the bench, with Yuya Osako leading the attack on a bright sunny evening in Yekaterinburg.

Senegal also won their first match 2-1 against Poland, and a win would see them advance to the last 16 if Colombia fail to beat Poland later in the day.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Ian Chadband)