Senegal call off friendly after Mauritania COVID-19 infections

CAPE TOWN: Senegal called off their home friendly against neighbours Mauritania just hours before kick off on Tuesday because of COVID-19 infections in the visitors' camp.

The announcement by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) brought to four the number of internationals involving African countries called off over the last two days because of novel coronavirus infections or concerns over infections.

Senegal, already without talisman Sadio Mane who last week tested positive, were due to host the game in Thies.

The FSF statement said that after testing, eight members of the Mauritanian party were found to be positive, forcing the cancellation.

New infections in Mali’s camp led to the cancellation of Tuesday’s friendly against Iran in Antalya, Turkey.

It was called off on Monday after two more infections in the Mali squad added to four positive cases last week.

Gambia’s match against Guinea in Portugal was also called off 24 hours before kick off because of alleged COVID-19 infections in the Guinea camp that left them with just nine players available.

Guinean media, however, speculated on Tuesday that a players’ strike over unpaid bonuses might have been behind the cancellation.

Another planned friendly in Portugal at the weekend between Angola and Guinea Bissau was also cancelled.

The Angolan federation said their Guinea Bissau opponents had been tardy in taking tests and because the results would only be available after the kick off, the game was cancelled.

(Editing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ken Ferris)