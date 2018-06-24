Senegal drawing 1-1 with Japan at halftime

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Senegal and Japan were drawing 1-1 at halftime during their World Cup clash in Yekaterinburg after Sadio Mane saw his early goal cancelled out by Takashi Inui’s equalizer.

Senegal took the lead in the 11th minute when Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima punched a cross into Mane’s leg and the ball bounced back over the line and in, before Inui’s curled finish on 34 minutes meant the sides went in level at the break.

A win for either side would put them in the driving seat at the top of Group H.

