Sepp Blatter to travel to Moscow for World Cup on June 19 - spokesman

Banned former FIFA president Sepp Blatter will travel to Moscow on June 19 for a 2-3 day trip to attend the soccer World Cup, his spokesman Thomas Renggli said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures during an interview with Reuters in Zurich, Switzerland April 10, 2018. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
MOSCOW: Banned former FIFA president Sepp Blatter will travel to Moscow on June 19 for a 2-3 day trip to attend the soccer World Cup, his spokesman Thomas Renggli said on Thursday.

Renggli said earlier this week that Blatter had received an open invitation from President Vladimir Putin.

Blatter, who led world soccer's governing body for 17 years, was suspended from the sport for six years for ethics violations in 2015 amid the biggest corruption scandal to shake FIFA.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth)

Source: Reuters

