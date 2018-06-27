Serbian midfielder Tadic leaves Southampton to join Ajax

Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic has left the Premier League club to join Ajax on a four-year contract for a fee of 11.4 million euros (US$13.2 million), the Dutch club said.

REUTERS: Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic has left the Premier League club to join Ajax on a four-year contract for a fee of 11.4 million euros (US$13.2 million), the Dutch club said.

Tadic, who is expected to play for Serbia against Brazil in their final World Cup Group E match later on Wednesday, has been crucial to Southampton since joining the club from Dutch team FC Twente in 2014.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old, who has 54 caps for Serbia, will return to the Netherlands after scoring 24 goals in 162 appearances across all competitions for Southampton, who narrowly escaped relegation from the English top flight last season.

The transfer fee for Tadic could increase to a maximum of 13 million euros based on certain conditions.

Tadic's departure comes shortly after British media reports saying Southampton have agreed a fee to sign Norwegian international playmaker Mohamed Elyounoussi from Switzerland's FC Basel.

Ajax finished second behind champions PSV Eindhoven in the top Dutch league last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 0.8615 euros)

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)