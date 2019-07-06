Serena and Murray's Wimbledon mixed doubles match 'cancelled'

London: Serena Williams and Andy Murray's mixed doubles match at Wimbledon was cancelled on Friday evening by organisers, who did not say if the first-round clash had been rearranged, or if the celebrity pair had scratched from the tournament.

The two tennis stars had teamed up on Wednesday to play in the event. Serena is still competing in the singles, while Murray hasn't played singles since the start of the year because of injury, but appears to be making a tentative comeback through doubles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair had been due to play Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi on Centre Court, but moments after the preceding match went to a third set at around 7:15pm local time, organisers announced the mixed doubles clash was being "cancelled".

(Reporting by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)