Serena retires injured in Toronto final against Andreescu

Sport

Serena retires injured in Toronto final against Andreescu

Serena Williams' first U.S. Open tune-up ended in stunning fashion as the American retired with injury while trailing Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu 2-1 in the Rogers Cup final on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis: Rogers Cup
FILE PHOTO: Aug 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Serena Williams (USA) plays a shot against Marie Bouzkova (Czech) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. PHOTO: Reuters/ Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Bookmark

TORONTO: Serena Williams' first U.S. Open tune-up ended in stunning fashion as the American retired with injury while trailing Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu 2-1 in the Rogers Cup final on Sunday.

Williams, who hopes to chase a record-equalling 24th career Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, seemed fine on court but suddenly sat crying in her chair before deciding to retire 19 minutes into the match with a back injury.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Chadband)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark