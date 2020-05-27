Serie A asks TV rights holders to make final payment for this season

MILAN: Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A said on Tuesday that broadcast rights holders must pay the final instalment for the current season, which has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Serie A was suspended on March 9 and the Italian government will decide on Thursday whether it will give its permission for the championship to restart, playing matches without spectators.

Italy's top pay-TV operator SKY, sports streaming service DAZN and global sports agency IMG have not paid the final instalment for the 2019/2020 season, totalling around 220 million euros (196.2 million pounds), sources previously said.

"Lega Serie A's executive committee confirms ... that contractual conditions need to be respected," the league said in a statement.

The instalment is part of a 1.3 billion euro annual feewhich rights holders pour into Serie A's club coffers to screenmatches under a three-year agreement expiring next season.

