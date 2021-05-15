Serie A completes Italy's TV rights sale with Sky deal

Serie A has accepted pay TV operator Sky's bid for the rights to screen three out of 10 live matches each week over the next three seasons, completing the sale of domestic broadcasting licenses to 2024, Italy's top flight soccer league said.

Serie A clubs agreed to sell the TV rights for three out of 10 games per matchday to Sky, after the league in March awarded sport streaming service DAZN broadcasting rights for all Italian championship matches in a 2.5 billion euro deal.

Financial details of the contract with Sky were not disclosed. The pay TV operator, owned by U.S. group Comcast, offered some 263 million euros for the package, sources close to the matter told Reuters previously.

As part of the deal sealed late on Friday, Serie A said Sky would drop legal claims over the league's rights deal with DAZN.

Sky had filed a suit to block the deal, saying the tender process did not comply with Italian laws aimed at protecting competition.

Serie A has secured some 2.8 billion euros from the sale of its domestic broadcasting licenses for the 2021-22 to 2023-24 seasons.

Under the current three-year agreement expiring in June, the Italian league raised some 2.9 billion euros from Sky and DAZN, with Sky holding the lion's share of the rights.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Hugh Lawson)