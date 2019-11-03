Serie A match briefly stopped because of anti-Naples chanting

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Napoli's hopes of mounting a Serie A title challenge this season took another blow on Saturday when they lost 2-1 at AS Roma, who missed one penalty and converted another.

ROME: AS Roma's match at home to Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday was briefly interrupted because of discriminatory chanting by home fans about the city of Naples.

The chanting began during the second half, according to Italian media, and when fans ignored an announcement requesting that it stop, the referee halted the Serie A game.

Another announcement was made and Roma captain Edin Dzeko made gestures to the fans on the South Curve to stop the chanting. After a minute-long interruption, the match continued and AS Roma won 2-1.

