Serie A to stage Supercoppa match in Saudi Arabia

MILAN: Italy's Supercoppa match between Juventus and AC Milan will be staged in Saudi Arabia next month, the Serie A league said in a statement on Wednesday.

Serie A said the annual fixture would take place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah on Jan. 16.

The match between the Serie A and Coppa Italia winners has been played abroad several times with the United States, China and Qatar the previous foreign venues.

Juve won the double last season so Milan qualified for the showpiece match as Coppa Italia runners-up.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)