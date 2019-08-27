Sevastova condemns Bouchard to 12th successive defeat

NEW YORK: Latvian 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova dispatched an error-prone Genie Bouchard 6-3 6-3 to reach the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Bouchard struggled with her accuracy, committing 27 unforced errors and double faulting four times, in the match which drew a big crowd to Court 5.

Sevastova, a semi-finalist in New York last year, was sharper throughout and blazed a crosscourt forehand winner past Bouchard's outstretched racket on match point.

Former world number five Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, has struggled all season is now ranked a lowly 119 and her loss on Monday was her 12th in a row.

