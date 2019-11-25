Sevilla grind out win at Valladolid to go third

REUTERS: Sevilla climbed above Atletico Madrid into third place in La Liga by earning a nervy 1-0 win away to Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Argentine midfielder Ever Banega struck the only goal of the game when he converted a penalty in the 13th minute after his initial spot-kick was saved but it was ordered to be retaken as Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip had strayed from his line.

Sevilla forward Nolito had earned the penalty after a VAR review ruled he had been fouled and he missed a glorious chance to double his side's lead later in the first half, firing into Masip's hands when unmarked in the box.

The visitors had talisman Lucas Ocampos sent off for a second booking in stoppage time but they still managed to grind out the victory to go third in the standings on 27 points after 14 games, unseating Atletico who drew 1-1 at Granada on Saturday.

Julen Lopetegui's side are one point behind leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Leganes and Real Sociedad respectively the previous day and who have a game in hand each.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

