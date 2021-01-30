Sevilla overcome Eibar after mixed VAR fortune

REUTERS: Sevilla earned a 2-0 win away to Eibar on Saturday to go third in La Liga after first missing out on a penalty due to a VAR call and then earning one thanks to a video review.

Sevilla thought they had earned a penalty for a foul on Youssef En-Nesyri but a video review went Eibar's way, although the visitors soon earned a spot-kick for another challenge on En-Nesyri which had initially been dismissed by the referee.

Argentine midfielder Lucas Ocampos smashed into the middle of the net from the spot to give Sevilla the lead in the 28th minute while Joan Jordan added a second in the 55th, arriving in the box to turn in a cross from Aleix Vidal.

Eibar refused to lie down and tried to get back into the game but Sevilla held on for a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions to move on to 39 points and climb into third above Barcelona, who host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)